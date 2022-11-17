Home Cities Bengaluru

Manipal opens hospital in Chhattisgarh

The upcoming hospital will add to Manipal’s network of 28 hospitals with over 7,800 beds spread across 15 cities.

Published: 17th November 2022

Manipal Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manipal Hospital has announced a long-term collaboration with Raipur-based Goel Group of Industries and launched a 300-bed multi-speciality tertiary care hospital in Chhattisgarh. 

The upcoming hospital will add to Manipal’s network of 28 hospitals with over 7,800 beds spread across 15 cities. The greenfield hospital will be built with an inital capacity of 300 beds with a potential to be expanded to 500. The project will be Manipal’s entry to central-east India and will be ideal to provide accessible and comprehensive care in the region. 

