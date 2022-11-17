Murder accused held after 12 years through crime database

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A murder accused who was on the run for the last 12 years has been arrested through the M-CCTNS app (Mobile-Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System) app. The accused was involved in a murder in 2005 and was later arrested.

After he came out of the jail on bail, he went absconding since 2010. However his luck ran out after the Yeshwanthpur police summoned him following his suspicious activity. While scanning his fingerprints, the police found out his involvement in the murder that happened in 2005.

The accused Ramesh, 40, is a painter by profession. On August 29, 2005, Ramesh and his associated had murdered a house owner over a trivial issue at Balaji Nagar in Tavarekere. The accused was found moving suspiciously on the 1st main of BK Nagar in Yeshwanthpur and the night beat policemen scanned his fingerprints and learnt about his previous crime.

The accused has been handed over to the Byadarahalli police station. The app is used by the police to check the criminal records of the suspects immediately. The app maintains a digital database of crime and criminals across the country.

The police, after summoning the suspects,scan their finger prints in the app to verify their criminal past. Earlier the police after collecting the fingerprints of the suspects had to wait for 10 days to get an opinion from the fingerprints bureau.

