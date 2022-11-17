Old junk from Lalbagh fetches Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following directions from their superiors to get ride of waste items, officials at Lalbagh have auctioned off close to 535 cabinets, chairs, and tables, among others, earning Rs 5 lakh in the process.

The drive was initiated in July this year and Horticulture Department Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria has dashed off a letter to the concerned department, and the message was sent across various districts to enumerate old and broken things to be scrapped, so that the new equipment could be procured.

“We had to work even during holidays, extending our work hours and across districts which had listed items to be scrapped and sent to the Joint Director Administration’s office in Bengaluru. From the Lalbagh Botanical Garden office alone, 535 items were discarded and auctioned for Rs 5 lakh.

They will soon be taken out of the garden,” said an official from the Horticulture Department’s Admin section. Apparently, several items like tables, chairs, and cabinets were in a bad shape, and were dumped at the director’s office for over two months.

