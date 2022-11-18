Home Cities Bengaluru

Chandrayaan-3 mission will be in orbit soon: ISRO chief

He added that around 100 startups were registered with them, of which at least 10 were working on developing satellites and rockets.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO chairman S Somanath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Thursday said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be in orbit in a few months, adding that ISRO is working closely with NASA in several areas of space technology. 

Addressing a gathering at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, on the theme ‘Research and Development of India – Innovation for Global Impact’, Somanath said space tourism has picked up globally with startups evincing interest in various applications, which impact day-to-day activities. He added that ISRO also plays a crucial role in smart city projects and smart manufacturing processes.

He added that around 100 startups were registered with them, of which at least 10 were working on developing satellites and rockets. He added that ISRO has signed MoUs with companies for space technology and building processes from start-to-end.

Somanath also said that ISRO was working on various projects including bringing back satellite technology, propulsion systems used in engine manufacturing, which have been successfully tested, green and hybrid propulsion system, nuclear propulsion, launch of small rockets with the use of additive technologies, energy storage systems, functional materials, carbon fiber technology, electronic devices, robotics, drone technologies, quantum technology used in encryption, and disruptive technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO S Somanath Chandrayaan-3
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp