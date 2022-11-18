Chandrayaan-3 mission will be in orbit soon: ISRO chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Thursday said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be in orbit in a few months, adding that ISRO is working closely with NASA in several areas of space technology.

Addressing a gathering at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, on the theme ‘Research and Development of India – Innovation for Global Impact’, Somanath said space tourism has picked up globally with startups evincing interest in various applications, which impact day-to-day activities. He added that ISRO also plays a crucial role in smart city projects and smart manufacturing processes.

He added that around 100 startups were registered with them, of which at least 10 were working on developing satellites and rockets. He added that ISRO has signed MoUs with companies for space technology and building processes from start-to-end.

Somanath also said that ISRO was working on various projects including bringing back satellite technology, propulsion systems used in engine manufacturing, which have been successfully tested, green and hybrid propulsion system, nuclear propulsion, launch of small rockets with the use of additive technologies, energy storage systems, functional materials, carbon fiber technology, electronic devices, robotics, drone technologies, quantum technology used in encryption, and disruptive technologies.

