ED searches 16 locations, freezes 80 bank accounts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement on November 14 and 15 conducted searches at 16 locations in Bengaluru in a case related to Super Like Online Earning Application (part-time job scam).

The searches were conducted by the ED at the residences of the involved persons and also on the offices of PhonePe, Paytm, GooglePay, Amazonpay etc and a few banks like HDFC, ICICI, Dhanalakshmi and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED stated in a release on Thursday. During the search proceedings, around 80 bank accounts having balance to the tune of Rs 1 crore belonging to the accused have been freezed.

ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR dated March 3, 2021, registered by the South CEN police station, Bengaluru, against Super Like Online Earning Application and other accused persons. One app called ‘Super Like,’ in which if the customers shared photos and videos of celebrities by investing money, they would get money as profit.

By getting attracted towards this lucrative scheme, people invested funds in the said app and after sharing videos of celebrities they got some money as profit for some time. However, after some time, even after sharing videos, photos, the customers did not get any money and when they tried to take back their invested money, the amount was blocked.

A chargesheet dated January 13, 2022, was filed by the police before the Principal City Civil & Sessions Judge against 50 accused persons, including two Chinese nationals — Shen Long and Himani.

