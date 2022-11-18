Home Cities Bengaluru

Focus on 4 As: Women panelists at BTS

Published: 18th November 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gender Equality-Discrimination

(Express Illustration)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As we are heading towards a $5 trillion economy, the role of women in the workforce and their participation in technology play a vital role. Women panelists at the BTS stressed on the importance of women’s role in leadership. Talking about ‘Women Leadership in Transforming the World’, Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Policy Officer at InMobi said, “It is very important that we focus on four As: Access, Ability, Aptitude and Acknowledgement.

Today, very few of us acknowledge our wins. It is also important for us to give women access to equal opportunities early on. It is critical that we start investing in creating enabling environments for women.” Mythily Ramesh CEO, NextWealth Entrepreneurs, explained how the leadership styles are very different in terms of women leaders performing more of nurturing, inclusive, process-oriented roles, while men counterparts are for decision-making and goal-oriented ones.

