Getting memo for no fault: Bengaluru traffic cops

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With traffic constables upset over receiving memo for clicking pictures of traffic violations, they want the Bengaluru traffic police, which is now headed by MA Saleem, to understand their predicament.

A traffic constable attached to Byatarayanapura Traffic station said that when the police officer on duty notices a vehicle violating rules, they click a picture of that and upload it on the department website, unaware whether the number plate has been tampered with.

In case it is tampered with, a person who has no involvement with the offence gets the notice. When the person challenges the notice, the constable, who had uploaded the memo, for the ‘mistake’ “I have got notice without committing any violation. It is the owner who covers the number plate or tampers with it, and violates traffic rules. We click pictures of a few vehicles and upload them on the website as per orders. But due to what the offender has done, the honest constables are getting memo,” said a constable of Byatarayanapura Traffic police station.

A Traffic assistant sub inspector from KG Halli Traffic police station said that although he notices such cases, he avoids uploading the photo fearing that some other owner might get the notice. “It is challenging to manage traffic as motorists sometimes use different number plates to evade dozens of cases for traffic violations. We should try to catch them, seize the vehicles for fraud, and then click the photos. This way, we can avoid the memo,” he said.

Responding to the issue, Saleem said that there is a new amendment being worked out to verify such violations in details. The issues of traffic constables in such cases will be addressed, he added.

BENGALURU: With traffic constables upset over receiving memo for clicking pictures of traffic violations, they want the Bengaluru traffic police, which is now headed by MA Saleem, to understand their predicament. A traffic constable attached to Byatarayanapura Traffic station said that when the police officer on duty notices a vehicle violating rules, they click a picture of that and upload it on the department website, unaware whether the number plate has been tampered with. In case it is tampered with, a person who has no involvement with the offence gets the notice. When the person challenges the notice, the constable, who had uploaded the memo, for the ‘mistake’ “I have got notice without committing any violation. It is the owner who covers the number plate or tampers with it, and violates traffic rules. We click pictures of a few vehicles and upload them on the website as per orders. But due to what the offender has done, the honest constables are getting memo,” said a constable of Byatarayanapura Traffic police station. A Traffic assistant sub inspector from KG Halli Traffic police station said that although he notices such cases, he avoids uploading the photo fearing that some other owner might get the notice. “It is challenging to manage traffic as motorists sometimes use different number plates to evade dozens of cases for traffic violations. We should try to catch them, seize the vehicles for fraud, and then click the photos. This way, we can avoid the memo,” he said. Responding to the issue, Saleem said that there is a new amendment being worked out to verify such violations in details. The issues of traffic constables in such cases will be addressed, he added.