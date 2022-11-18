Home Cities Bengaluru

Getting memo for no fault: Bengaluru traffic cops

Violations will be verified in detail, says Saleem 

Published: 18th November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tampered licence plates of bike and scooter which lead to notices being sent to the person who has no involvement in traffic violation | Express

Tampered licence plates of bike and scooter which lead to notices being sent to the person who has no involvement in traffic violation | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With traffic constables upset over receiving memo for clicking pictures of traffic violations, they want the Bengaluru traffic police, which is now headed by MA Saleem, to understand their predicament.  

A traffic constable attached to Byatarayanapura Traffic station said that when the police officer on duty notices a vehicle violating rules, they click a picture of that and upload it on the department website, unaware whether the number plate has been tampered with. 

In case it is tampered with, a person who has no involvement with the offence gets the notice. When the person challenges the notice, the constable, who had uploaded the memo, for the ‘mistake’ “I have got notice without committing any violation. It is the owner who covers the number plate or tampers with it, and violates traffic rules. We click pictures of a few vehicles and upload them on the website as per orders. But due to what the offender has done, the honest constables are getting memo,” said a constable of Byatarayanapura Traffic police station.

A Traffic assistant sub inspector from KG Halli Traffic police station said that although he notices such cases, he avoids uploading the photo fearing that some other owner might get the notice. “It is challenging to manage traffic as motorists sometimes use different number plates to evade dozens of cases for traffic violations. We should try to catch them, seize the vehicles for fraud, and then click the photos. This way, we can avoid the memo,” he said.

Responding to the issue, Saleem said that there is a new amendment being worked out to verify such violations in details. The issues of traffic constables in such cases will be addressed, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp