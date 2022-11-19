Home Cities Bengaluru

13K new primary school teachers appointed

This is the first time that transgender candidates have been selected as graduate primary teachers.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:39 AM

Teacher

BENGALURU: A total of 13,363 candidates have been selected for the School Education and Literacy Department’s recruitment for graduate primary teachers in the state. The department has finished the recruitment process for 15,000 graduate primary teachers, of which 13,363 have been selected in the provisional list announced by School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh on Friday.

The candidates have been selected from an original pool of 68,849 candidates, who had originally applied. The candidates have been selected following a recruitment test and 1:2 screening process. These candidates are part of the 1:1 provisional selection list. Of these, three transgender candidates have also been chosen, one each in Chikkaballapur, Raichur, and Tumakuru districts.

This is the first time that transgender candidates have been selected as graduate primary teachers. Of the 1,807 English posts available, 1,768 have been chosen. Out of 6,500 mathematics and science teacher posts, 5,450 have been chosen. Social studies and life sciences have 4,693 and 2,000 posts, respectively, of which 4,521 and 1,624 have been filled.

