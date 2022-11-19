Bengaluru unleashed new tech era for India: Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said Bengaluru has unleashed a new era for India to become a developed nation and acquire global domination in the area of innovation and technology.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit, Goyal equqated startups with booster doses in the post-pandemic era, and added that India was leading globally, despite

all geopolitical headwinds, which gave the world a push-back.

He applauded the indigenous technology initiatives like Unified Payment System (UPI), Aadhar, technology advancements with Covid vaccinations, Ayushmaan Bharat scheme and One Nation One Ration card scheme, which seamlessly cater to the entire population of India.

Global economy

Referring to Bengaluru’s contribution to the global economy and creating an era for the country to be called a developed nation, he pointed out that the state had a huge ecosystem of private equity investors, venture capitalists, R&D centres, incubation centres, high quality of talent and skilled manpower. He added that 40 out of 100 unicorns were based in Bengaluru and called the state to be the flag-bearer of “India of tomorrow”.

Speaking of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) project, Goyal said they are trying to democratise ecommerce.

The government is trying to save small mom-and-pop stores by giving them an opportunity to participate in the vibrant ecommerce network, he said. The initial testing for the same is being done in the city. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister of IT/BT and Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, amongst others were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

winners take it all

10 K’taka-based Unicorns

Acko General Insurance, Amagi Media Labs, Dealshare, Glance, Leadsquared, Livspace, Mensa Brands, No Broker, Open Financial Technologies, Slice

3 Decacorns from Bengaluru

Byju’s, FlipKart, Swiggy,

Innovator of the Year

Stempeutics Research Private Limited

Best Product Against Covid

Blackfrog Technologies Private Limited

Grand Challenges K’taka Winners

(working with the government for resolving various issues in the state)

Aarnaq Medtech Pvt Ltd, Aivolved Technologies Pvt Ltd, Elements Manufacturing Solutions Pvt Ltd, Tortalabz Innovations Pvt Ltd, Triangle Innovations Pvt Ltd, Urban Flow LLP, Xobox Life Pvt Ltd

