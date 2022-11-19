Chanakya University to focus on Indian knowledge systems as part of NEP

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chanakya University, which has already gained a reputation for its plans to adhere to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with a focus on Indian knowledge systems, is all set to be officially launched here on Saturday evening.

It will be launched by world-renowned mathematician and Padma Bhushan awardee Manjul Bhargava, alongside Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Padma Shri awardee and Infosys Foundation founder Dr Sudha Murty, and Jindal Aluminium founder chairman, Dr Sitaram Jindal.

The inauguration will be presided over by Dr K Kasturirangan, chairman of the NEP 2020 drafting committee and former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Yashavantha Dongre said the university is expecting to get as many as 1,300 students in the coming academic year. “We established the university with the help of renowned experts and hope to take education to a new level. Courses will also include important skills for the modern era, including those related to communication, digital skills, moral education and research,” he said.

Spokespersons from the university have also said the courses and syllabi are formulated to give importance to Indian Knowledge Systems, especially as part of the NEP.

The university has a tight connection with the NEP with one of the policy’s core committee members, Prof M K Sridhar, heading the university as its chancellor and one of its founders.

Its international advisory council also consists of prominent figures in the NEP, including Dr Kasturirangan. Other members include several renowned personalities from multi-disciplinary fields like former University Grants Commission vice chairman Prof Bhushan Patwardhan, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former founder-director of Indian Institute of Information Technology Prof S Sadagopal, Centre for Film and Drama co-founder Prakash Belawadi, and Indic Academy founder Hari Kiran Vadlamani.

BENGALURU: Chanakya University, which has already gained a reputation for its plans to adhere to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with a focus on Indian knowledge systems, is all set to be officially launched here on Saturday evening. It will be launched by world-renowned mathematician and Padma Bhushan awardee Manjul Bhargava, alongside Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Padma Shri awardee and Infosys Foundation founder Dr Sudha Murty, and Jindal Aluminium founder chairman, Dr Sitaram Jindal. The inauguration will be presided over by Dr K Kasturirangan, chairman of the NEP 2020 drafting committee and former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Yashavantha Dongre said the university is expecting to get as many as 1,300 students in the coming academic year. “We established the university with the help of renowned experts and hope to take education to a new level. Courses will also include important skills for the modern era, including those related to communication, digital skills, moral education and research,” he said. Spokespersons from the university have also said the courses and syllabi are formulated to give importance to Indian Knowledge Systems, especially as part of the NEP. The university has a tight connection with the NEP with one of the policy’s core committee members, Prof M K Sridhar, heading the university as its chancellor and one of its founders. Its international advisory council also consists of prominent figures in the NEP, including Dr Kasturirangan. Other members include several renowned personalities from multi-disciplinary fields like former University Grants Commission vice chairman Prof Bhushan Patwardhan, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former founder-director of Indian Institute of Information Technology Prof S Sadagopal, Centre for Film and Drama co-founder Prakash Belawadi, and Indic Academy founder Hari Kiran Vadlamani.