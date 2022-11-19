Home Cities Bengaluru

Goods vehicles banned on Airport Road for two hours

Bid to reduce traffic snarls during morning peak time from Sadahalli Gate to Hebbal Flyover

Published: 19th November 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after visiting the busy Hebbal flyover and Kempapura junction, Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem banned the movement of all types of goods vehicles for two hours, from 8.30am to 10.30am, from Sadahalli Gate to Hebbal flyover on Ballari Road, connecting Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli, starting Friday. The ban, on pilot basis, will be in effect till December 18.

Saleem visited the junction on Wednesday, accompanied by DCP (Traffic North) and other senior traffic officers. He observed the traffic congestion and had first-hand experience on the density of vehicles during peak morning and evening hours.

In order to reduce traffic snarls on busy NH7 (Ballari Road) from Sadahalli Gate to Hebbal flyover, he banned the movement of good vehicles for two hours during morning peak hours.

NH7 connecting Yelahanka, Doddaballapura, International Airport and Hyderabad has increased vehicular volume after the airport opened in 2008. Hebbal junction is one of the major intersections on the road connecting Outer Ring Road and Ballari Road. Traffic moves at snail’s pace at the intersection during peak hours.

“Increase in commercial and industrial establishments at Hebbal, Yelahanka, Chikkajala and surrounding areas, along with rapid growth in land development, is seeing movement of a few lakhs of vehicles on the stretch between Hebbal and Sadahalli gate. We have also observed that goods vehicles are contributing to regular traffic jams,” said a traffic police officer of North Traffic division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp