Goods vehicles banned on Airport Road for two hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after visiting the busy Hebbal flyover and Kempapura junction, Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem banned the movement of all types of goods vehicles for two hours, from 8.30am to 10.30am, from Sadahalli Gate to Hebbal flyover on Ballari Road, connecting Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli, starting Friday. The ban, on pilot basis, will be in effect till December 18.

Saleem visited the junction on Wednesday, accompanied by DCP (Traffic North) and other senior traffic officers. He observed the traffic congestion and had first-hand experience on the density of vehicles during peak morning and evening hours.

In order to reduce traffic snarls on busy NH7 (Ballari Road) from Sadahalli Gate to Hebbal flyover, he banned the movement of good vehicles for two hours during morning peak hours.

NH7 connecting Yelahanka, Doddaballapura, International Airport and Hyderabad has increased vehicular volume after the airport opened in 2008. Hebbal junction is one of the major intersections on the road connecting Outer Ring Road and Ballari Road. Traffic moves at snail’s pace at the intersection during peak hours.

“Increase in commercial and industrial establishments at Hebbal, Yelahanka, Chikkajala and surrounding areas, along with rapid growth in land development, is seeing movement of a few lakhs of vehicles on the stretch between Hebbal and Sadahalli gate. We have also observed that goods vehicles are contributing to regular traffic jams,” said a traffic police officer of North Traffic division.

