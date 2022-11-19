Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC bins plea against film chamber poll

Justice Nagaprasanna observed that the court would not entertain the petition after elections are over, even for a direction to the district registrar to inquire into the conduct of elections.

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by producer Sa Ra Govindu and two others, reserving liberty for them to approach the civil court for annulment of the election held in May this year to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

“The indirect effort made to submit that petitioners are not seeking an inquiry into the conduct of elections is neither here nor there, as elections are over, the Executive Committee is in place and the averments in the petition point at corrupt practice like large scale rigging and several other illegalities and irregularities in the conduct of elections... therefore, petitioners have to approach the competent civil court for appropriate relief,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said, dismissing the petition questioning the order dated July 8, 2022, passed by the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies and District Registrar of Societies.

No fault can be found with the order of the district registrar declining to entertain the complainant, as it was in the realm of challenging elections, he said.

