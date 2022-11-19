Seven held for fleecing bizmen in guise of human rights officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of seven miscreants, including four women, who were fleecing money from businessmen in the guise of human rights officers in Kodigehalli have been caught red-handed by some of the victims. The accused would approach the businessmen at their shops an scare them by saying that they had information about them selling illegal gas cylinders. Two of the victims fearing that they might be implicated in false allegations are said to have given money to the accused. The gang later went to Upparpet to target more businessmen. The arrested are Prakash Murthy, 41, Pradeep, 29, Druvaraj, 37, Ramya, 32, Sushmitha, 26, Jayalakshmi, 30, and Indira, 30. The complaint was filed on Tuesday afternoon by Gheva Chand Rathod, 39, a resident of Maruthi Nagar in Bhadrappa Layout. The Upparpet police later handed over the accused to Kodigehalli police. “The gang had taken Rs 7,000 from Rathod and another businessman on Monday afternoon. The complainant runs a home appliance shop. The accused who had gone in a SUV claimed themselves as human rights officers. The SUV had an unauthorised name plate in the name of human rights. As the number plate was on a green board, the victims suspected them to be government officials,” said the police.