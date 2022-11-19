Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven held for fleecing bizmen in guise of human rights officers

The Upparpet police later handed over the accused to Kodigehalli police.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of seven miscreants, including four women, who were fleecing money from businessmen in the guise of human rights officers in Kodigehalli have been caught red-handed by some of the victims. The accused would approach the businessmen at their shops an scare them by saying that they had information about them selling illegal gas cylinders. Two of the victims fearing that they might be implicated in false allegations are said to have given money to the accused. The gang later went to Upparpet to target more businessmen.

The arrested are Prakash Murthy, 41, Pradeep, 29, Druvaraj, 37, Ramya, 32, Sushmitha, 26, Jayalakshmi, 30, and Indira, 30. The complaint was filed on Tuesday afternoon by Gheva Chand Rathod, 39, a resident of Maruthi Nagar in Bhadrappa Layout.

The Upparpet police later handed over the accused to Kodigehalli police. “The gang had taken Rs 7,000 from Rathod and another businessman on Monday afternoon. The complainant runs a home appliance shop. The accused who had gone in a SUV claimed themselves as human rights officers. The SUV had an unauthorised name plate in the name of human rights. As the number plate was on a green board, the victims suspected them to be government officials,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp