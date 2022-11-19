Six held on smuggling charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a gang of six on charges of smuggling antique articles made of ivory and seized 7.5 kg articles, including a knife with ivory handle, door handles, elephant statues, walking sticks, 20 pieces of erotic art.

The accused are Himmat Singh from Haryana, Praveen Sambiyal from Punjab, Abdul Kayoom and Mohammad Rafeeq from Mysuru, Mohammad Israr aka Babu and Amjad Pasha from Bengaluru. The police said that the six were nabbed in Chamarajpet while they waiting in a car for customers. Twentyone articles made of ivory were found inside the car.

