Six held on smuggling charges

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy inspects the seized antique articles at his office on Friday | Shashidhar Byrappa

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a gang of six on charges of  smuggling antique articles made of ivory and seized 7.5 kg articles, including a knife with ivory handle, door handles, elephant statues, walking sticks, 20 pieces of erotic art.

The accused are Himmat Singh from Haryana, Praveen Sambiyal from Punjab, Abdul Kayoom and Mohammad Rafeeq from Mysuru, Mohammad Israr aka Babu and Amjad Pasha from Bengaluru. The police said that the six were nabbed in Chamarajpet while they waiting in a car for customers. Twentyone articles made of ivory were found inside the car.

