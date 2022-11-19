Three Bengaluru engineering students held for pro-Pakistan slogans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three engineering students landed in trouble for reportedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and recording it on their mobile phone during a college event on Thursday.

Of the three students, two shouted the slogans, while the other recorded it on his mobile phone, all the time exhorting them to shout the slogans. The video was then shared among their friends which later went viral. The students are identified as Aryan from Bengaluru, Riya Ravichandra from Davanagere and Dinakar from Andhra Pradesh. Aryan and Riya shouted the slogans, while Dinakar recorded it.

“The incident happened during a cultural festival at the college on Thursday. All the three are first-year engineering students. They claimed that they shouted the slogans and recorded it for fun and there was no ulterior motive. The three are booked under IPC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot). All the three were arrested and released on bail,” S Girish, DCP (Whitefield division), said.

The engineering college is located in Marathahalli police limits. A large number of students had gathered for the event when the slogans were shouted.

The students were also questioned by a few youth who had seen the video. They beat up Aryan, made him apologise and shout pro-Karnataka slogans. While apologising, he clarified that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiment and it was an act of sheer foolishness. The Marathahalli police, after going through the video, registered a case against the three students.

