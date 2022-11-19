Home Cities Bengaluru

Three Bengaluru engineering students held for pro-Pakistan slogans

A large number of students had gathered for the event when the slogans were shouted.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representation.(Photo | Express Illustartion)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three engineering students landed in trouble for reportedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and recording it on their mobile phone during a college event on Thursday.

Of the three students, two shouted the slogans, while the other recorded it on his mobile phone, all the time exhorting them to shout the slogans. The video was then shared among their friends which later went viral. The students are identified as Aryan from Bengaluru, Riya Ravichandra from Davanagere and Dinakar from Andhra Pradesh. Aryan and Riya shouted the slogans, while Dinakar recorded it.

“The incident happened during a cultural festival at the college on Thursday. All the three are first-year engineering students. They claimed that they shouted the slogans and recorded it for fun and there was no ulterior motive. The three are booked under IPC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot). All the three were arrested and released on  bail,” S Girish, DCP (Whitefield division), said.
The engineering college is located in Marathahalli police limits. A large number of students had gathered for the event when the slogans were shouted.

The students were also questioned by a few youth who had seen the video. They beat up Aryan, made him apologise and shout pro-Karnataka slogans. While apologising, he clarified that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiment and it was an act of sheer foolishness. The Marathahalli police, after going through the video, registered a case against the three students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp