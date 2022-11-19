We’ll find solutions to Bengaluru's woes, promises Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while admitting to the problems plaguing Bengaluru, gave an assurance that his administration would hammer out solutions soon.

“Bengaluru is a preferred city. It has the highest tourist footfall, mobility, niche R&D and Fortune 500 companies. I agree there are problems, there are issues in other cities also. There are traffic problems and I assure of solutions in a few months. There will be solutions for all problems of Bengaluru soon,” Bommai said.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the annual conference of South Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association, organised on behalf of the Tourism department on Friday.

Bommai said traffic density is a common issue as lakhs of people come here every day, and there is a rapid increase in the number of people working in the city. It has been decided to build five new cities in the state with all modern facilities, and will be called ‘Nava Karnataka’.

This year, three new airports will be opened and three airports will be constructed next year. A new airstrip will also be built.

He said important tourist places will be developed and six ropeways, including at Anjanadri Hills and Jog Falls, are being constructed. He said Karnataka is a progressive and friendly-state and a good host in the tourism sector. Good hospitality will not only attract people but also create a good impression about the state. Karnataka will soon have two tourist circuits -- Hampi and Mysuru -- and the one-ticket system will also be launched, he said. He sought a new tourism action plan, exclusive to each sector, like women and pilgrims. He asked all states and hotels to coordwinate and create a chain network. On the demand for modification to GST and taxation, he said he would discuss it with the stakeholders and the Centre.

