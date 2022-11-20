Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP engineers should manage projects properly: Tushar Girinath

Saleem said that if the roads are maintained properly, there would be no problem of traffic congestion.

Published: 20th November 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed Palike engineers to improve the state of roads, by standardising work, and making it convenient for people. He also warned erring officials.

Following frequent pothole-related incidents in Bengaluru, the BBMP held a workshop for its engineers, themed ‘Workshop on construction, maintenance and project management of BBMP urban infrastructure projects’, at Town Hall on Saturday, which was attended by BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, and Special Commissioner, Traffic, MA Saleem, other than Girinath.

“We should improve the way we work on a daily basis,” Girinath told the engineers.Similarly, Singh told engineers to bring respect to the government by properly managing projects. “Engineers are the focal point for projects undertaken by the BBMP and the government. Therefore, construction and maintenance should be taken seriously and implemented,” he said.

Saleem said that if the roads are maintained properly, there would be no problem of traffic congestion. “In the city, if the engineers of BBMP, BWSSB and other bodies manage roads properly, there will be no traffic issues,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp