BBMP engineers should manage projects properly: Tushar Girinath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed Palike engineers to improve the state of roads, by standardising work, and making it convenient for people. He also warned erring officials.

Following frequent pothole-related incidents in Bengaluru, the BBMP held a workshop for its engineers, themed ‘Workshop on construction, maintenance and project management of BBMP urban infrastructure projects’, at Town Hall on Saturday, which was attended by BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, and Special Commissioner, Traffic, MA Saleem, other than Girinath.

“We should improve the way we work on a daily basis,” Girinath told the engineers.Similarly, Singh told engineers to bring respect to the government by properly managing projects. “Engineers are the focal point for projects undertaken by the BBMP and the government. Therefore, construction and maintenance should be taken seriously and implemented,” he said.

Saleem said that if the roads are maintained properly, there would be no problem of traffic congestion. “In the city, if the engineers of BBMP, BWSSB and other bodies manage roads properly, there will be no traffic issues,” he observed.

