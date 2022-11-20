Fake technician held for duping customers

Home Cities Bengaluru

The customer will be asked to pay online.
 

BENGALURU: A conman, masquerading as a technician of a leading appliances company, was arrested by the North East CEN police on Tuesday, for making people pay him online for repair of appliances.
The A 25-year-old accused Abdul Subaan, a resident of Old Gurappanapalya, had posted a fake profile on social media, where he mentioned his contact details.  

When someone would contact him for repair, he would ask the person to share photos of the damaged parts of the appliances, for which he would quote an amount. The customer will be asked to pay online.
After he would receive the payment, he blocked the customer.   

If the customer refused to pay him online, he used to visit the house. After checking the appliance, he would ask the customer to pay him to buy the parts which apparently needed replacement. He will flee after collecting the money.

The police have recovered two mobile phones and four SIM cards from him.“If any technician asks to make an initial payment before they repair or even without checking the appliance, such persons should not be entertained. It is always advised to pay only after the repair,” said an officer. The accused has been booked under the IT Act, IPC 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating).

