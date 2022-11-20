Only ‘pre-paid’ bribe an offence under graft law: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against P Manjunath, in-charge Sub-Registrar at Hosadurga, initiated by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The order comes two months after the alleged demand of bribe for registration of a deed was made.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pointed out that there is only a ‘pre-paid’ concept under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act to lay a trap to catch accused officials for demanding and accepting bribe before the work is done, but no post-paid rule under the said provision exists for work already done.

Petitioner Manjunath registered a mortgage deed on February 24, 2022 and the document was released on the same day.

The complaint was made 14 days after the release of the document. When no work was pending with the petitioner, the first trap was laid on March 2, 2022, but it was unsuccessful. A second trap was laid by the ACB after two months of registration of the document by placing Rs 4,000 on the table of the petitioner when he was not in the office on that day.

Advocate K Satish, the counsel appearing for the petitioner, contended that the first round of trap failed and so did the second trap. There is neither demand nor acceptance of bribe, he argued.

