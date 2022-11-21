Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Christmas has come early for football fans with the FIFA World Cup 2022 having kickstarted on Sunday. With Qatar being the venue, it has given many sports fans from the city to make their dream come true and watch the game live.

Rahul Narsinghpura, a sales and marketing professional from the city, will be going to Doha during the second week of December to attend two quarter finals and two semi-finals. “When the World Cup happened in 2014 in Brazil, it was not possible for me to go owing to financial and logistic reasons.

However, in this case, the connectivity from India to Qatar is easy with direct flights. Budgets are also manageable compared to South America, North America or Europe,” says Narsinghpura, who has attended premier league matches in London. He also reveals he got his tickets for around Rs 25,000.

Abhisek Bhat, an IT professional, hopes to live his dream, watching Lionel Messi in action on ground. “World Cup 2026 is happening in North America and it’s again a challenge since it will be happening across three countries and a dozen of odd cities. The visa process takes time,” says Bhat, an Arsenal fan, who is going for group matches of Brazil, Argentina and France.

This World Cup holds a special place in the football world since it is the last one for Argentina player Messi. This has resulted in tickets of Argentina’s matches being sold like hot cakes and many Messi fans have cancelled the trips for not being able to get match tickets. Avinash Naidu, a city-based sound engineer, is one among them. “I am a big Messi fan and wanted to go for matches of Argentina. I kept trying for tickets for five months when sales first started. It got sold out very quickly,” says a disappointed Naidu.

He was primarily trying to get tickets for matches like Argentina vs Poland, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, and Argentina vs Mexico. “I’ve been trying to book tickets for Argentina’s group matches. Obviously, getting a ticket for the semifinal and finals are expensive. I was ready to go in for one expensive ticket but even the most expensive tickets were booked,” says Naidu.

Not just tickets, even accommodation has become dearer with soaring demand. Naveen Bharadwaj, originally from Bengaluru who works for a cybersecurity company in Dubai, explains, “Now with the World Cup, the cost is $500 per night (approx. Rs 41,000) and goes upto $900 (approx. Rs 73,000) in a three-star hotel. Typically, we pay $250-300 (aprox. Rs 20,000-25,000) per night in a five-star hotel.”

BENGALURU: Christmas has come early for football fans with the FIFA World Cup 2022 having kickstarted on Sunday. With Qatar being the venue, it has given many sports fans from the city to make their dream come true and watch the game live. Rahul Narsinghpura, a sales and marketing professional from the city, will be going to Doha during the second week of December to attend two quarter finals and two semi-finals. “When the World Cup happened in 2014 in Brazil, it was not possible for me to go owing to financial and logistic reasons. However, in this case, the connectivity from India to Qatar is easy with direct flights. Budgets are also manageable compared to South America, North America or Europe,” says Narsinghpura, who has attended premier league matches in London. He also reveals he got his tickets for around Rs 25,000. Abhisek Bhat, an IT professional, hopes to live his dream, watching Lionel Messi in action on ground. “World Cup 2026 is happening in North America and it’s again a challenge since it will be happening across three countries and a dozen of odd cities. The visa process takes time,” says Bhat, an Arsenal fan, who is going for group matches of Brazil, Argentina and France. This World Cup holds a special place in the football world since it is the last one for Argentina player Messi. This has resulted in tickets of Argentina’s matches being sold like hot cakes and many Messi fans have cancelled the trips for not being able to get match tickets. Avinash Naidu, a city-based sound engineer, is one among them. “I am a big Messi fan and wanted to go for matches of Argentina. I kept trying for tickets for five months when sales first started. It got sold out very quickly,” says a disappointed Naidu. He was primarily trying to get tickets for matches like Argentina vs Poland, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, and Argentina vs Mexico. “I’ve been trying to book tickets for Argentina’s group matches. Obviously, getting a ticket for the semifinal and finals are expensive. I was ready to go in for one expensive ticket but even the most expensive tickets were booked,” says Naidu. Not just tickets, even accommodation has become dearer with soaring demand. Naveen Bharadwaj, originally from Bengaluru who works for a cybersecurity company in Dubai, explains, “Now with the World Cup, the cost is $500 per night (approx. Rs 41,000) and goes upto $900 (approx. Rs 73,000) in a three-star hotel. Typically, we pay $250-300 (aprox. Rs 20,000-25,000) per night in a five-star hotel.”