Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP, BDA properties to be used for public services, says CM Bommai

A nine-storey building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 91 crore.

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the groundbreaking ceremony of a commercial complex at Bommanahalli in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Properties belonging to BBMP and BDA must be utilised for public service, and commercial complexes must not be reserved for commercial activities but be used as government offices and other citizen services too, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.

Laying the foundation stone for a new commercial complex being constructed on behalf of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDL) in Bommanahalli, Bommai said the city has been growing on all sides, and needs additional staffers, engineers and joint commissioners. “They are unable to work from their head office owing to lack of space. Although the government spends money on construction of offices every year, space is still insufficient,” he said.

“The commercial complexes will also become government property. A nine-storey building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 91 crore. The private property will be handed over to private people,” Bommai added.

12 high-density roads to be constructed
Foreigners visit Bengaluru, just like Delhi, and over 5,000 new vehicles are registered daily. For a population of 1.30 crore, there are 1.56 crore vehicles. Dense traffic is common in all international cities, and the government has taken several measures to deal with this problem.

A sum of Rs 280 crore was released to build 11 high-density roads, and these will connect to Bengaluru from other important cities. This project has been under the Nagarothana scheme. Under various schemes, Rs 800 crore has been granted for the development of the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP BDA Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp