BBMP, BDA properties to be used for public services, says CM Bommai

BENGALURU: Properties belonging to BBMP and BDA must be utilised for public service, and commercial complexes must not be reserved for commercial activities but be used as government offices and other citizen services too, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.

Laying the foundation stone for a new commercial complex being constructed on behalf of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDL) in Bommanahalli, Bommai said the city has been growing on all sides, and needs additional staffers, engineers and joint commissioners. “They are unable to work from their head office owing to lack of space. Although the government spends money on construction of offices every year, space is still insufficient,” he said.

“The commercial complexes will also become government property. A nine-storey building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 91 crore. The private property will be handed over to private people,” Bommai added.

12 high-density roads to be constructed

Foreigners visit Bengaluru, just like Delhi, and over 5,000 new vehicles are registered daily. For a population of 1.30 crore, there are 1.56 crore vehicles. Dense traffic is common in all international cities, and the government has taken several measures to deal with this problem.

A sum of Rs 280 crore was released to build 11 high-density roads, and these will connect to Bengaluru from other important cities. This project has been under the Nagarothana scheme. Under various schemes, Rs 800 crore has been granted for the development of the city.

