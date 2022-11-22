Home Cities Bengaluru

Family escapes with injuries after riding on manhole cover in Bengaluru

The scooter was completely damaged, while his wife and daughter escaped with minor injuries.Passersby helped the family to avail first aid.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple and their 5-year-old daughter escaped with minor injuries after driving their scooter on iron plates kept to close a manhole. The incident occurred at Tagore Circle underpass in Basavanagudi traffic police limits around 10.30pm Sunday.

Suresh and his family were returning home after attending a function and were on the underpass at Tagore Circle, police said. He did not notice that the road was dug for fixing manhole plates, and lost balance as the front wheel skidded on the plates.

The scooter was completely damaged, while his wife and daughter escaped with minor injuries.Passersby helped the family to avail first aid. However, Basavanagudi traffic police did not register a case. Suresh spoke to the media and alleged that there was no warning sign around the manhole. 

