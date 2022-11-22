Home Cities Bengaluru

Man claims to be a cop, attacks finance firm manager with blade in Bengaluru

The victim was discharged from hospital and is out of danger.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old zonal manager of a private finance firm was attacked with a blade and another sharp object, in Jayanagar 7th Block, after he refused to hand over money to the accused, who claimed to be a policeman.

Santosh Kumar Patil, a resident of JP Nagar 9th Phase, had gone for an evening walk when the accused, who was around 6ft tall, stopped him and demanded money. Patil was attacked in his lower abdominal area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friend, where a medico-legal case was registered and the jurisdictional police was informed. Police are on the lookout for the unidentified man. The victim gave his statement to police at a private hospital in Jayanagar while undergoing treatment. The victim’s office is located  in Jayanagar 8th Block.

“The accused, who was on a red bike, stopped Patil and identified himself as a policeman. When Patil refused to give money, the accused pulled out a blade and threatened to kill him. When Patil tried to defend himself, the accused punched him in the stomach and attacked him with the blade. Patil managed to escape and called his friend for help.

The friend shifted Patil to a private hospital,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. The accused was booked under IPC 323 (causing hurt), IPC 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), IPC 341 (wrongful restraint) and IPC 341 (criminal intimidation).

“The  accused is yet to be arrested. The victim was discharged from hospital and is out of danger. The accused is said to have been under the influence of alcohol, and demanded money from the victim in the guise of a policeman. There was a similar offence in the vicinity, and a person identified as Mohammed Rafi, 29, a resident of Shivajinagar, was arrested in that case. We are checking if Rafi has any links to this case. Rafi had attacked another person over road rage,” the police said.

