Home Cities Bengaluru

Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 

The accused student was caught in the past peeping into the toilet and was let off with a warning after he submitted an apology letter from him.

Published: 22nd November 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: A case has been registered against a student of a private university here for allegedly peeping into the girls' toilet and recording a video of them, police said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old student pursuing law at the university was booked recently on charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act.

The accused student was caught in the past peeping into the toilet and was let off with a warning after he submitted an apology letter from him.

The student did not mend his ways and again repeated his act two days later. This time the management decided to hand over the case to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Sexual harassment Information Technology Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp