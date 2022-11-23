BMTC bus claims life of 16-year-old girl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old girl died while her sibling and mother escaped with injuries after a speeding BMTC bus rammed into their scooter on Old Madras Road in KR Puram on Tuesday. The deceased, Layashree V, was a Class 9 student at a private school in TC Palya. The police said the incident occurred at 7.30 am when Priyadarshini (45) was taking her two children -- Layashree and Yashwin (11) -- to school on a scooter. On Old Madras Road, she took a right turn to reach Bhattarahalli from the service road when a BMTC bus rammed into the scooter from the rear. While Priyadarshini and Yashwin fell to their left, Layashree fell to the right and sustained severe injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. “We have seized the bus and arrested driver Mahendra,” the KR Puram traffic police said. On October 22, 22-year-old MSc student Shilpa Shree was mowed down by a BMTC bus on the Jnanabharati campus.