Political party worker ends life in Bengaluru, blames four

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old worker of a political party ended his life by jumping into a lake in Doddaballapura on Monday evening.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kacheripalya, left behind a suicide note naming four persons, including a woman, for trying to stymie his growth in politics. Kumar was active in politics for several years and is said to have a huge following as he was active in social service.

The police said based on a complaint by Kumar’s family, a case of abatement to suicide has been registered against councillor Manjunath; Narayanappa, Dharmesh, and the wife of a contractor. Probe revealed that Kumar used to work with the Congress and had recently moved to the BJP. Following this, Manjunath started harassing him, asking him not to stay with the BJP, police said.

The body was fished out on Tuesday morning. Kumar’s family protested demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

