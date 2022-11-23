Home Cities Bengaluru

Political party worker ends life in Bengaluru, blames four

The body was fished out on Tuesday morning. Kumar’s family protested demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old worker of a political party ended his life by jumping into a lake in Doddaballapura on Monday evening.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kacheripalya, left behind a suicide note naming four persons, including a woman, for trying to stymie his growth in politics.  Kumar was active in politics for several years and is said to have a huge following as he was active in social service. 

The police said based on a complaint by Kumar’s family, a case of abatement to suicide has been registered against councillor Manjunath; Narayanappa, Dharmesh, and the wife of a contractor. Probe revealed that Kumar used to  work with the Congress and had recently moved to the BJP. Following this, Manjunath started harassing him, asking him not to stay with the BJP, police said.  

The body was fished out on Tuesday morning. Kumar’s family protested demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp