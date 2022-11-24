Home Cities Bengaluru

Adopted son too entitled to compassionate job: Karnataka HC

The single judge had rejected the adopted son’s plea against rejection of his application for compassionate appointment by the director of prosecution, Department of Government Litigation. 

BENGALURU: Observing that there can be no distinction between a natural-born son and an adopted son, the Karnataka High Court ruled that an adopted son is also entitled to a compassionate appointment. 

A division bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice G Basavaraja passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by 32-year-old Girish, adopted son of late Vinayak K Muttatti, who was working as Class-IV employee (Dalayat) in the office of the Assistant Public Prosecutor, JMFC, Banahatti. 

Setting aside the order passed by the single judge, the division bench directed the appointing authority to consider the representation submitted by the appellant for compassionate appointment, as if the appellant is a natural-born son, without making a distinction between an adopted son and natural son. 

