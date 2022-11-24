Quality of govt sanitary pads under question

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a study on the state of sanitary napkins distributed to the public, there is concern on how quality is maintained by the government. Government programmes, such as the Shuchi scheme to distribute pads to government school children, have their own set of specifications for producing sanitary pads.

“Currently, sanitary napkins come in a pack of 10, and are distributed in institutions. These are produced by the government, according to our specifications. We are also launching a pilot programme to have Self-Help Groups participate in production of napkins, especially in rural areas. This is in addition to menstrual cups being distributed in two districts for girls aged 16 to 18,” Health Commissioner D Randeep said.

A recent study, undertaken by Delhi-based NGO Toxics Link, found that major sanitary pad brands, used by a majority of the population, have a large presence of phthalates (used for durability of plastic) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can have adverse effects on their wearers. The NGO took samples from six inorganic and four organic sanitary pad manufacturers.

“The issue with sanitary napkins has been known for almost 15 years. They cause anything from rashes and itching to endocrinal issues and allergies due to perfumes used in the napkins. I also believe they can contribute to cervical cancer after 30 to 40 years of usage,” Dr Meenakshi Bharath, gynaecologist, told The New Indian Express. The issue of regulations was highlighted in the report, where researchers had stated that standards needed to be set for use of chemicals such as phthalates and VOCs in sanitary products, as current standards are insufficient.

“People who choose to use menstrual products available in the market deserve to have access to safe products, and have the right to know what ingredients they are being exposed to. There should be regulation and schemes to promote substitution or reduction in the use of harmful chemicals like phthalates and VOCs,” the report stated.

Dr Bharath said that currently, there is a push towards using menstrual pads and cloth napkins in the country, specifically in rural areas and as part of government schemes. This seems to be true as Randeep said there might be plans to include cloth napkins in schools. “We can definitely have a trial period for cloth napkins. However, this will be based on market inputs and on how comfortable the children feel while using the napkins,” he said.

BENGALURU: Following a study on the state of sanitary napkins distributed to the public, there is concern on how quality is maintained by the government. Government programmes, such as the Shuchi scheme to distribute pads to government school children, have their own set of specifications for producing sanitary pads. “Currently, sanitary napkins come in a pack of 10, and are distributed in institutions. These are produced by the government, according to our specifications. We are also launching a pilot programme to have Self-Help Groups participate in production of napkins, especially in rural areas. This is in addition to menstrual cups being distributed in two districts for girls aged 16 to 18,” Health Commissioner D Randeep said. A recent study, undertaken by Delhi-based NGO Toxics Link, found that major sanitary pad brands, used by a majority of the population, have a large presence of phthalates (used for durability of plastic) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can have adverse effects on their wearers. The NGO took samples from six inorganic and four organic sanitary pad manufacturers. “The issue with sanitary napkins has been known for almost 15 years. They cause anything from rashes and itching to endocrinal issues and allergies due to perfumes used in the napkins. I also believe they can contribute to cervical cancer after 30 to 40 years of usage,” Dr Meenakshi Bharath, gynaecologist, told The New Indian Express. The issue of regulations was highlighted in the report, where researchers had stated that standards needed to be set for use of chemicals such as phthalates and VOCs in sanitary products, as current standards are insufficient. “People who choose to use menstrual products available in the market deserve to have access to safe products, and have the right to know what ingredients they are being exposed to. There should be regulation and schemes to promote substitution or reduction in the use of harmful chemicals like phthalates and VOCs,” the report stated. Dr Bharath said that currently, there is a push towards using menstrual pads and cloth napkins in the country, specifically in rural areas and as part of government schemes. This seems to be true as Randeep said there might be plans to include cloth napkins in schools. “We can definitely have a trial period for cloth napkins. However, this will be based on market inputs and on how comfortable the children feel while using the napkins,” he said.