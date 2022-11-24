Robber shot in leg during bid to escape from police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A habitual criminal has been shot in his right leg by the Nelamangala sub-division police after he tried to escape by attacking a policeman with a cement block in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police were taking him for spot mazhar and also to recover a gold chain from a place where the accused had kept. The police initially warned him to surrender by opening two rounds in the air. When he tried to attack the other policemen, the inspector in defense opened fire at the accused and he is undergoing treatment.

The accused has been identified as Yogananda alias ‘Night Shift’ Yoga. He is wanted in over 15 cases, including murder, petrol bunk robberies, highway robberies, dacoity and othe cases. He has cases in Bengaluru, Bengaluru rural and Tumakuru district police jurisdictions.

The Nelamangala Town police had arrested him from Hebbal in Mysuru in a robbery case and were taking him to the spot for conducting the procedure.

The police had recovered a 50 g gold chain from him. The accused, who attempted to escape, attacked a police constable identified as Hanumantha Hipparagi with a cement block for which the inspector had to fire at the accused’s right leg.

