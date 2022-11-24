Home Cities Bengaluru

Robber shot in leg during bid to escape from police

The Nelamangala Town police had arrested him from Hebbal in Mysuru in a robbery case and were taking him to the spot for conducting the procedure.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A habitual criminal has been shot in his right leg by the Nelamangala sub-division police after he tried to escape by attacking a policeman with a cement block in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police were taking him for spot mazhar and also to recover a gold chain from a place where the accused had kept. The police initially warned him to surrender by opening two rounds in the air. When he tried to attack the other policemen, the inspector in defense opened fire at the accused and he is undergoing treatment.

The accused has been identified as Yogananda alias ‘Night Shift’ Yoga. He is wanted in over 15 cases, including murder, petrol bunk robberies, highway robberies, dacoity and othe cases. He has cases in Bengaluru, Bengaluru rural and Tumakuru district police jurisdictions.

The Nelamangala Town police had arrested him from Hebbal in Mysuru in a robbery case and were taking him to the spot for conducting the procedure.

The police had recovered a 50 g gold chain from him. The accused, who attempted to escape, attacked a police constable identified as Hanumantha Hipparagi with a cement block for which the inspector had to fire at the accused’s right leg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Robber
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp