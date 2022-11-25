Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru East Tahsildar suspended for helping SWD promoters

A notice was served to the owners to vacate the villas, it was learned that the Tehsildar failed to take action in this regard.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Revenue department placed Bengaluru East tahsildar Ajith Kumar Rai under suspension for allegedly helping stormwater drain encroachers obtain a court stay by delaying action which led to a halt in the demolition drive.

As per orders, the official apparently violated Rule 3 (i) (ii) (iii) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 by acting in a manner unbecoming of an employee, besides dereliction of duty. It was decided to take disciplinary action against the person concerned.

Apart from suspension, the officer will face a probe. He was demoted as assistant director at Directorate of Social Security and Pensions, District Collector’s Office, Bengaluru Rural and shall not leave the premises without permission from a competent authority.

Recently, Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapur Road was flooded due to rain. It was revealed that the district administration had conducted a survey of Rainbow Drive layout and found that it had allegedly encroached a canal and built villas. A notice was served to the owners to vacate the villas, it was learned that the Tehsildar failed to take action in this regard.

The BBMP, which had launched the demolition drive after severe flooding in Mahadevapura due to storm water drain encroachment, had to stop as over 30 owners approached court and obtained a stay. Now it is being suspected that the revenue official may have helped more encroachers to obtain stay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajith Kumar Rai
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp