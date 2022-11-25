Bengaluru East Tahsildar suspended for helping SWD promoters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Revenue department placed Bengaluru East tahsildar Ajith Kumar Rai under suspension for allegedly helping stormwater drain encroachers obtain a court stay by delaying action which led to a halt in the demolition drive.

As per orders, the official apparently violated Rule 3 (i) (ii) (iii) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 by acting in a manner unbecoming of an employee, besides dereliction of duty. It was decided to take disciplinary action against the person concerned.

Apart from suspension, the officer will face a probe. He was demoted as assistant director at Directorate of Social Security and Pensions, District Collector’s Office, Bengaluru Rural and shall not leave the premises without permission from a competent authority.

Recently, Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapur Road was flooded due to rain. It was revealed that the district administration had conducted a survey of Rainbow Drive layout and found that it had allegedly encroached a canal and built villas. A notice was served to the owners to vacate the villas, it was learned that the Tehsildar failed to take action in this regard.

The BBMP, which had launched the demolition drive after severe flooding in Mahadevapura due to storm water drain encroachment, had to stop as over 30 owners approached court and obtained a stay. Now it is being suspected that the revenue official may have helped more encroachers to obtain stay.

