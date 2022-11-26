Home Cities Bengaluru

Post Mangaluru blast, RWAs on alert

To bolster safety, Vidya Goggi from Bengaluru Apartment Federation pitched for a system which exists in Mumbai where a tenant registration and police NOCs are given.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the bomb blast in Mangaluru, the residents’ welfare associations in Bengaluru are adopting stringent safety measures like intensifying background verification of the locals, especially tenants. A few RWAs and house owners have said they will also hold regular meetings with the police, and alert them about any suspicious activities in their area.

S Murali, president of Bengaluru Eshanaya Mahavedike, said, “Even if crimes are sporadic, we should remain vigilant, and interact with the police,” he said. Recalling a recent incident when a person came searching for a house on rent, and was willing to pay a high amount, the Mahadevapura RWA general secretary, Kavitha Raghuram said that she refused to rent out her house as she grew suspicious. “After I agreed to rent out my house, I began collecting photocopies of my tenants’ Aadhaar card, photos and work addresses. These details are kept in a book as precaution,” Y Gafoor, a senior citizen, said.

To bolster safety, Vidya Goggi from Bengaluru Apartment Federation pitched for a system which exists in Mumbai where a tenant registration and police NOCs are given. “Some owners may be hesitant to share information or collect it from tenants. But if it becomes a rule, a lot of confusion can be avoided and illegal activities curbed,” she said.

Terming the role of apartment associations and owners as significant, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharanappa said, “It is a collective responsibility. Over the last few years, this system is in place and owners have been advised to carry out background verification of their tenants. In case of of suspicious activities, even if the owners are hesitant initially, they will have to inform the police later.”

