Rowdy wanted for murder shot in leg

The gang had then escaped towards Pune.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A rowdy sheeter in KP Agrahara police station has been shot in his leg by the Madanayakanahalli police in the outskirts of the city. The accused was wanted in a murder case. When the police had gone to arrest him, the accused attacked the policemen in a bid to escape. In self defense, the police shot in his left leg after warning him to surrender.

The rowdy sheeter has been identified as Raja Rajan alias Setu.He is also a rowdy sheeter in Chamarajpet
police station. On November 14, the accused and his associates had murdered another rowdy sheeter identified as Nataraj alias Mullu near Machohalli in Dasanapura.

The gang had then escaped towards Pune. One police team had gone in search of the accused to the neighbouring state and had returned empty handed as the gang had escaped from there. The police managed to arrest three accused including Rajan and his associate Kumar in the city on Wednesday.

“In the wee hours of Friday, the police team had taken Rajan to recover the weapons used for the murder. When the accused was near the Navile Layout near the NICE junction, the accused attacked the police with the same weapon during one police constable H Namdar was inured. Old rivalry is the reason behind Nataraj’s murder,” said an office on part of investigations. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case.

