8 years on, couple cleared of killing, chopping driver

The police claimed that the couple had killed Samiulla in their house and made Reshma accused number 1 and her husband accused number 2.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The couple, who chopped the body of a lorry driver in the sensational case in 2014 in
the Madiwala police station limits, were acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations. Mukthiyar Ahmed, 45,and his wife Reshma, 30, were arrested for allegedly murdering 35-year-old lorry driver Samiulla and butchering his body. The police had recovered the torso and parts of arms of an unidentified man in a plastic bag from the Kalasipalya bus stand on October 3, 2014. Three days later, the police identified the pieces were of Samiulla’s body.

“The prosecution has failed to prove what the investigating officer alleged against the couple in the chargesheet. The case of the prosecution is full of doubts. The evidence of prosecution witnesses is not consistent or corroborative. The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge (CCH-64) who heard the case acquitted the couple on Friday,” MR Harish Kumar, defence counsel for the couple told TNSE.

Claiming to have solve the murder case, Madiwala police officers arrested the couple from their house at Madeena Nagar in Mangammanapalya. The police claimed that the couple had killed Samiulla in their house and made Reshma accused number 1 and her husband accused number 2.

“Samiulla was Reshma’s relative, and used to visit her house as they were having an illicit relationship. On October 2, 2014, Samiulla had gone to her house when Ahmed saw him, which led to a fight between them. Reshma and Ahmed then strangled Samiulla to death with a wire. To destroy evidence, the couple allegedly took the body to the bathroom, chopped it, and packed the pieces in a plastic bag,” the police had stated in their chargesheet.

They threw the torso at the bus stand and then disposed of the head in a dustbin near the Kalasipalya main road. The chopper and axle blade were thrown into a drain on the 9th main road of HSR Layout, the Madiwala police had said. Ahmed was in judicial custody for the last eight years while Reshma was out on bail.

