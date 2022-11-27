App-based auto drivers upset with new rates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the transport department fixed the convenience fee at 5 per cent along with GST that can be charged by aggregator-based autorickshaws, passengers were left in the lurch on Saturday.

At many places, autos refused to ply passengers, saying they are unhappy with the decision. Some also said their unions were not consulted before the government took the decision.

With the new order, autos can charge Rs 33 as minimum fare against the state government’s rate of Rs 30.

“After a lot of struggle, I could book an auto through the app. After some time, I got a call from the driver saying he will charge as per the old rate. When I told him about the new order, he said he is yet to get it and he is not happy with it. He told me that if I want the ride, I have to pay the old rate,” said Rekha M, a resident of HSR Layout.

Transport department officials said they are getting many complaints. “If aggregators are not happy with the order, they are free to go to court. Either way, the matter is still being heard in the court. The government has also submitted the new order to the court,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

He said the department took the decision as during earlier meetings, aggregators and auto unions were not convinced with the revised fares.

Transport Commissioner SN Siddaramappa said the order is final and it is being sent to all the RTOs for implementation. It will take some time for people to be aware of the new fare structure. Meetings with the traffic police department and aggregators will be held to make them aware of the order and take their help in implementing it, he added.

