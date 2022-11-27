Home Cities Bengaluru

Sugarcane farmers taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru

Following the detaining of the protestors by the Upparpet police, farmers across the state blocked highways demanding their release.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:25 AM

Sugarcane growers being detained during their protest at Freedom Park on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  More than 50 farmers, including farmer leader Kurubur Shanthkumar, were taken into preventive custody on Saturday when they tried to enter Sheshadri Road in a procession during their ongoing hunger strike at Freedom Park. Farmers under the banner Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association are on a hunger strike at Freedom Park in support of various demands, including fair and remunerative prices for crops.

But with the strike entering the fifth day without the government reaching out to them, hundreds of farmers tried to enter Sheshadri Road while waving black flags and shouting slogans against the CM. Following the detaining of the protestors by the Upparpet police, farmers across the state blocked highways demanding their release.

