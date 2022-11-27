Video of govt doctors seeking bribe goes viral, medico suspended

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health department on Saturday suspended a permanent doctor and dismissed another doctor who was on contract, who were working at the Bidadi primary health centre, after a video of them demanding a bribe to release a new mother went viral. The doctors at the Bidadi PHC in Ramanagar district were filmed demanding Rs 10,000 from a daily wage labourer to discharge his wife, who gave birth recently. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said a departmental inquiry has been launched and strict action will be taken against the doctors.

“Such corruption, indiscipline and dereliction of duty will not be tolerated in government hospitals and PHCs. Doctors and staff who do not have the attitude to provide health services to the public will be dismissed without hesitation. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the accused doctors,” he said.

The district Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday issued the order sending gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Shashikala, who was a permanent doctor at the PHC, on compulsory leave. The other gynaecologist and obstetrician, Dr Aishwarya, who was a contract worker, has been dismissed from the National Health Mission. Health Commissioner Dr D Randeep told TNSE, “Since we came to know about the issue on a government holiday, both doctors were relieved from their duties.

On Monday, Dr Shashikala will be sent on leave, while Dr Aishwarya will be relieved from the NHM. As they mention in the video that they have to distribute the bribe amount among several doctors, an inquiry is underway to understand how many doctors are involved,” he said. He said the department will issue a show-cause notice against the PHC’s administrative medical officer asking how he was not aware of bribes being sought at the PHC.

