A city in full bloom year long

Cherry blossoms are famous in Japan and fall colours are famous in the US, but we have something of our own as well in the form of the serial blossoming of flowers throughout the year in Bangalore.

Published: 28th November 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Cherry blossoms are famous in Japan and fall colours are famous in the US, but we have something of our own as well in the form of the serial blossoming of flowers throughout the year and we need to pay more attention to it,” said Priya Chetty, founder of Heritage Beku at the Huvu Habba event in Cubbon Park on Sunday.

The event was organised in collaboration with A Green Venture, Horticulture Department and Karnataka Tourism Department. It was conducted as the last event of the organisation’s Heritage Week.
“We want to preserve the nature of the city and make people appreciate the rich heritage that this city holds. This event is to educate, see and feel nature up close, which we don’t do often,” she said.

The event saw many nature enthusiasts and children from Parikrama Centre for Learning gather at the central circle of the park appreciating the pink tabebuia tree in full bloom. Kavya Chandra, the founder of A Green Venture and an expert in plants and trees, educated visitors about the history of various trees in Cubbon Park.

