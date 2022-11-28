Beauty and brands

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Brands nowadays are providing ways to customers to self reflect, connect, understand and address their personal needs. When it comes to buying beauty products, there are some who love to follow a regular regimen while there are those who love to experience the pleasure of shopping and exploring.

And here comes the role of the experts to guide and consult. It is important to have a hyper personalised experience whether at an event in a plush home with socialites buzzing the beauty game or in a store with brand experts and beauty writers throwing light on the efficacy of the products. Thus interpersonal relationship is integral to brand building and establishing an emotional bond with clients, thereby creating a brand base while obtaining a meaningful value and spreading awareness.

Just last week, the suave Kiran Kalra, one of the two founders of ‘The Coveted’ invited a bunch of socialite women and entrepreneurs to her lavish home over a high tea (read fine wine and bubbly) event to celebrate another gorgeous lady entrepreneur Aishwarya Biswas, who got funded by Shark Tank India for her skin care brand ‘Auli’. “Skincare is not scary! It never was, it never has to be. But in today’s fast paced and polluted world, it’s a necessity. Once you understand the science behind what/why/when/how, your relationship with your skin will be different, the desire for skincare will be real and the expectations from it will be measurable. This is my way of trying to put some method into the madness and explaining why each step is important!” says Biswas.

Bengaluru also saw the launch of the physical store of one of the biggest e-commerce beauty apps for skin care ‘Foxy - Beauty & Makeup Shopping’. The launch was attended by influencers with a talk by beauty experts coupled with music and experience, touch and feel of the products. “We house more than 300 serums, Korean brands and others in skin and haircare and are hyper personalised.

We not only have weekly themed masterclasses with these beauty brands but also have experiential services and in-house experts for guiding the skin enthusiasts in choosing the right products. Digital first shoppers prefer online window shopping, the discovery of new trends, checking prices and reviews online. At the store, our app enables them to do all of the above while the store allows you to touch and feel the products and talk to an expert,” says Kartik Sheth, CEO and founder of the brand.

The buzzword in marketing is relationships and activating experiences that address the complexities of modern living and not just sales. Branding is more personalised, niche and is an interpersonal relationship between brands and clients to build consumers in the long term.

