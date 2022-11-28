Home Cities Bengaluru

Cantt Bridge to Mehkri Circle ride in Bengaluru to get easier 

The project is being monitored by engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad. One side of the main carriageway on the right side is likely to be completed by December.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 3.5-km ride from Cantonment Railway Bridge to Mehkri Circle remains slow during peak hours due to traffic snarls and undulation in some parts. Work to fix the stretch is likely to be completed by March next year.

Anand Pramodh, a contractor who is executing work for BBMP for the past year, told TNIE, “Road development work is based on the ‘Light TenderSure Model’ which means the ducts, unlike in TenderSure roads, will not have high density fibre pipes on either side of the roads along the footpath. This apart, the pipes will be put on the right side and the existing solid stone masonry drain will be retained on the left side, with minor rectification to avoid financial burden.”

The project is being monitored by engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad. One side of the main carriageway on the right side is likely to be completed by December. Work from Mehkri Circle to Fun World is complete. Milling (process of scraping the surface) is done from Fun World gate to Wine and Cheese on Jayamahal Road. 

According to Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh, part of the road stretch falls under his assembly segment. From JC Nagar arch opposite Fun World to the right side of Jayamahal Road connecting Mehkri Circle, belongs to Hebbal assembly and development is at the cost of Rs 6 crore. The stretch also falls under Malleswaram and Shivajinagar assembly segments, and in all, is likely to cost Rs 18 crore.

