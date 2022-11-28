Masked men break into bank, escape with Rs 14 lakh cash, gold worth Rs 3.5 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major bank heist, a gang of four masked men broke into the Karnataka Gramin Bank at Hosahalli near Doddaballapura on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and decamped with Rs 14 lakh in cash and 5 kg of gold worth Rs 3.5 crore.

A senior police officer said the bank was closed on Saturday. A passerby noticed the main door cut into pieces and alerted the Hosahalli police. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the miscreants had used a gas cutter to break the shutter and break into the strong room.

A police team along with forensic experts rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. Based on a complaint by bank manager Tanu Choube, a case of burglary has been registered and a special team has been formed to nab the accused.

The bank is located in a very old building and there were no proper security measures, including the deployment of security personnel. The strong room alarm also didn’t go off. Three staffers were in the bank on Friday and they shut it down around 5.30 pm.

“The burglars also destroyed the DVR connected to the CCTV camera inside the bank. We only found footage of them entering. No footage was found of what they did inside. They hatched the robbery plot well in advance and studied the situation around the premises for more than a month. Locals might have been involved in the crime. We are also questioning the bank staff,” the officer said.

