Tale of friendship  

Animated film Caveman and Chicken made by a city-based studio recently won international awards 

Published: 28th November 2022 09:04 AM

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It’s a cute story of a caveman and a chicken which stole the hearts of many. And it just feels worth it when short animated film Caveman and Chicken by city-based studio BloomTelly Animations recently won awards at the Sangrur International Film Festival 2022 and the One Leaf International Film Festival 2022 in six categories. 

Mahesh Mishra, the brain behind BloomTelly Animations, which is based in Yeshwanthpur, says the five-minute-film, which took almost a month to be made, has around 7,200 frames and is made in the classical animation format. “Every second has around 2,500 frames. The movie is also engaging and relatable for an older audience as it focuses on our Indian culture. Recognition of any kind is motivating, but when ‘desi’ content gets recognised on international platforms, it adds a different flavour to it,” says Mishra.

Even if many parents prefer western classics, there is an equal demand for ‘desi stories’. “Along with the popular western cartoons, parents prefer many Indian stories because it gets the child connected to their roots at a very young age. Local cartoons have a lot of scope. You can see that from the popularity of the Motu Patlu, Chota Bheem to name a few. For example, Caveman and Chicken is set in India so it has a very local sentiment,” says Mishra, who believes that Indian cartoons will soon get translated into different foreign languages. 

Once holding the title of being an animation hub , Mishra feels that Bengaluru still holds onto the title.  “It is a multicultural city which gives good exposure to animation,” says Mishra.

