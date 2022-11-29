Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt girl’s PU campus to offer education till post-grad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In only its first year of existence, Bengaluru City University’s (BCU) first Multidisciplinary Constituent College for Women has over 300 students.

The college celebrated its first anniversary on Monday, with Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan inaugurating new laboratories. The institution, situated on the campus of the Government Girls’ PU College in Malleswaram, is the first such constituent college for women to be established by BCU in the city. “The women’s college initially had a small number of female students. Now, this number has increased to over 300. The quality of education here is better than at private colleges,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the minister also laid the foundation stone for a government primary school on the campus of the PU college. The school is to be established at a cost of Rs 11.25 crore. He added that eventually, the complete campus would be able to provide education from the anganwadi-level to the post-graduate level. “The new primary school to be built in this premises will have both Kannada and English mediums of education,” Narayan said.

