In good Faith

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What happens when a jeweller joins hands with a wellness coach? While the combination may sound unusual, Ashraf Motiwala and Luke Coutinho have put their heads together, and the result is a new line of jewellery, ‘Faith by ASM’. The idea behind it is simple: help people better express themselves to their loved ones.

Luke Coutinho and Ashraf Motiwala

At an exhibition hosted at Sublime in UB City over the weekend, Motiwala, a fourth-generation legacy jeweller and joint managing director of AS Motiwala Fine Jewellery explains, “Luke and I share a similar philosophy about having faith and believing in your dreams. It’s not just about saying it to yourself but actually having it embodied in your being as such. It’s not about the business of selling jewellery, it’s more emotional. It has a feeling of giving back.”

Motiwala’s long-time friend and fitness guru, Coutinho says that despite people slowly moving towards healthier lifestyles, he felt that there wasn’t enough attention being paid towards people’s emotional health. “While we look at the missing nutrients in people’s diet, and various health parameters to try and help them at every level, both mental and physical. Emotional health has also become a big problem but it doesn’t get the same attention. We are missing words like gratitude, belief, faith, hope, in our lives. I deal with a lot of patients with terminal diseases, and when life gets tough, these are words that they need most,” he shares.

Explaining how the idea of launching a collection of jewellery to address the problem struck, Coutinho says: “One day Ashraf gifted me this necklace and bracelet with the word ‘faith’, which I gave to one of my patients, who was fighting cancer. And during her last few months, she would send me videos while getting chemotherapy, holding onto that faith. She passed away gracefully. She handed that over as a legacy to her daughter and it would be treasured.” Following that experience, Coutinho realised that getting affirmations from close ones could fix emotional health issues to an extent. “It’s all about giving hope and expressing gratitude,” he shares.

Bengaluru, Motiwala feels, is the perfect city to launch the new collection given the city’s unique customer base. “Bengaluru is probably our favourite in India. We have a lot of clients here, and a lot of support. People in the south are very conscious of quality. Of course, having been coming for four generations helps with that,” he says.

BENGALURU: What happens when a jeweller joins hands with a wellness coach? While the combination may sound unusual, Ashraf Motiwala and Luke Coutinho have put their heads together, and the result is a new line of jewellery, ‘Faith by ASM’. The idea behind it is simple: help people better express themselves to their loved ones. Luke Coutinho and Ashraf Motiwala At an exhibition hosted at Sublime in UB City over the weekend, Motiwala, a fourth-generation legacy jeweller and joint managing director of AS Motiwala Fine Jewellery explains, “Luke and I share a similar philosophy about having faith and believing in your dreams. It’s not just about saying it to yourself but actually having it embodied in your being as such. It’s not about the business of selling jewellery, it’s more emotional. It has a feeling of giving back.” Motiwala’s long-time friend and fitness guru, Coutinho says that despite people slowly moving towards healthier lifestyles, he felt that there wasn’t enough attention being paid towards people’s emotional health. “While we look at the missing nutrients in people’s diet, and various health parameters to try and help them at every level, both mental and physical. Emotional health has also become a big problem but it doesn’t get the same attention. We are missing words like gratitude, belief, faith, hope, in our lives. I deal with a lot of patients with terminal diseases, and when life gets tough, these are words that they need most,” he shares. Explaining how the idea of launching a collection of jewellery to address the problem struck, Coutinho says: “One day Ashraf gifted me this necklace and bracelet with the word ‘faith’, which I gave to one of my patients, who was fighting cancer. And during her last few months, she would send me videos while getting chemotherapy, holding onto that faith. She passed away gracefully. She handed that over as a legacy to her daughter and it would be treasured.” Following that experience, Coutinho realised that getting affirmations from close ones could fix emotional health issues to an extent. “It’s all about giving hope and expressing gratitude,” he shares. Bengaluru, Motiwala feels, is the perfect city to launch the new collection given the city’s unique customer base. “Bengaluru is probably our favourite in India. We have a lot of clients here, and a lot of support. People in the south are very conscious of quality. Of course, having been coming for four generations helps with that,” he says.