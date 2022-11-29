PU timetable out, Kannada, Arabic papers advanced
BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the final timetable for the 2nd PUC CBSE board examinations, scheduled to be held from March 9 to March 29.
KSEAB had published the tentative schedule on October 21 and had called for objections, if any. While the final timetable remains virtually the same, the Kannada and Arabic papers, which were to be held on March 10, will now be held on March 9.
According to sources in the Education Department, the decision was taken as the majority of complaints were regarding the scheduling of the Mathematics paper. “We had received around 400 objections, of which a majority of them concerned the time given for the Mathematics paper.
n the initial timetable, the Mathematics exam was immediately after the Kannada and Arabic papers. To remedy this, we have advanced the Kannada and Arabic exam by a day, to give the students more time to prepare,” they said.
TIMETABLE
March 9
Kannada, Arabic
March 11
Mathematics, Education
March 13-Economics
March 14
Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 15
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 16
Logic, Business Studies
March 17
Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness
March 18
Geography, Biology
March 20-History, Physics
March 21 - Hindi
March 23 - English
March 25
Political Science, Statistics
March 27
Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 29
Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science