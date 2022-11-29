PU timetable out, Kannada, Arabic papers advanced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the final timetable for the 2nd PUC CBSE board examinations, scheduled to be held from March 9 to March 29.

KSEAB had published the tentative schedule on October 21 and had called for objections, if any. While the final timetable remains virtually the same, the Kannada and Arabic papers, which were to be held on March 10, will now be held on March 9.

According to sources in the Education Department, the decision was taken as the majority of complaints were regarding the scheduling of the Mathematics paper. “We had received around 400 objections, of which a majority of them concerned the time given for the Mathematics paper.

n the initial timetable, the Mathematics exam was immediately after the Kannada and Arabic papers. To remedy this, we have advanced the Kannada and Arabic exam by a day, to give the students more time to prepare,” they said.

TIMETABLE

March 9

Kannada, Arabic

March 11

Mathematics, Education

March 13-Economics

March 14

Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 15

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 16

Logic, Business Studies

March 17

Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty and wellness

March 18

Geography, Biology

March 20-History, Physics

March 21 - Hindi

March 23 - English

March 25

Political Science, Statistics

March 27

Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

March 29

Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

