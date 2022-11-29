Home Cities Bengaluru

We are not the only ones… 

A series of personal, and in turn professional, debacles pinned my progress to the ground – it felt tragic. That year, the world indeed felt like it was ending for me.

By Hrithik Kiran Bagade
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 2012, when several conspiracy theorists suggested that the world would end, passed on much like any other year, but for me. A series of personal, and in turn professional, debacles pinned my progress to the ground – it felt tragic. That year, the world indeed felt like it was ending for me.

Those were listless days and sleepless nights. The old saying, “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” was beginning to hold true, but here was to be the inflection point of my life – one filled with knowledge of, and love for all things ‘world’. The time that I gave up on sleep, I remained glued to the internet on the large PC in my bedroom, where I rediscovered myself.

They were days when Facebook was the major hangout online, and the concept of ‘social networking’ held sway over the simpler ‘social media’ today. But no! It wasn’t on FB that I lurked for some perceived solace. I was hooked on random reading, and watching documentaries and info-packed videos instead. Being a business reporter, I was armed with considerable knowledge of things and issues. But the reading that I engrossed myself in during those sleep-deprived months of 2012, rendered new meaning to my life and piqued my interest in a plethora of complex, yet fascinating subjects, from geopolitics, Indology, Egyptology, astrophysics, philosophy, and parapsychology, to food history, travel, and board games.

I read, watched and learned. I was specifically captivated by world history, especially the wars and popular revolutions of the latter part of the 20th century, apart from natural science. Complementing the online spread of information, was my collecting and reading of rare books. E-commerce was taking off, and I found precious works from around the world landing in my study.

There were Barbara Demick’s Nothing to Envy – Real Lives in North Korea, Martin Meredith’s Fate of Africa, and Jawaharlal Nehru’s Glimpses of World History, to name a few great books that taught me the failings of the world, overcome by the resilience of humanity. Then there were Cosmos of the great late Carl Sagan and Charles Darwin’s Origin of Species, reminding me of my position in creation. Likewise, a short documentary on how French philologist Jean-François Champollion deciphered the hieroglyphics on the Rosetta Stone, depicted the determination of the human mind and faith of the human spirit.

Those were painful months. But reading through them, when I could have battled the demons of sleeplessness, made me a better, complete person. Global conflicts told me just how insignificant were I and my ‘big problems of life’, while there were people out there confronted with the real-world questions of life and death. I also experienced the joy of appreciating life in all its beauty, simplicity and grace. The world is a beautiful place, so are its peoples, and life is a blessing, which I was wasting. And it dawned on me that life sometimes challenges us, as it had done to me, but we are never alone in this world or in this predicament. 
 

