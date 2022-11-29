Home Cities Bengaluru

Writers block

With authors such as Devdutt Pattanaik in attendance, Day 1 of the Asia Pacific Literature Festival was packed with action

Published: 29th November 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaraja Gadekal

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you step into the campus of Alliance University, on the outskirts, you’ll be greeted with the warm embrace of books. The campus is host to the Asia Pacific Literature Festival, organised by Asia Pacific Writers & Translators , a prominent international literary networking association. The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Writing Outside the Frame’.

This was the first time author Rochelle Almeida, who gave the keynote address, participated in this festival. “When I got the call, I was still in the process of relocating back to India after 33 years in the US. I was juggling between my home in Connecticut and the one in India, and wasn’t sure if I would be able to make it here in time. But I’m glad I came,” shares Almeida, who will also be participating in a panel discussion on Tuesday about writing in foreign environments where she will speak about her book The Year the World Was Mine. 

Since this is the first time the festival is happening in the university, students are quite elated. “We started noticing all the preparations happening since a week now. We have been having a great time,” says Alliance student Muna Ali Kosar, who attended the opening address given by mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik and is looking forward to comedian-actor Danish Sait’s presentation on Wednesday. 

Anubha Singh, vice-chancellor of the university is thrilled that this literary festival is happening in their backyard. “It is wonderful because it now reimagines the university as a literary hub, engaging vibrantly with the world outside,” concludes Singh.

