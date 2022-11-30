4 killed in separate accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four people were killed in two separate accidents in the city on Tuesday. In the first accident, two employees of a solar panel company were killed on the spot after a BMTC bus crashed into their two-wheeler near Magadi Road junction in Tavarekere at 2.30 pm. The victims Manjunath, 29 and Shivaraj, 25, residents of Gollarahatti, were returning home after providing a solar panel connection in Sunkadakatte.

Manjunath, who was riding the bike, was waiting for the signal to turn green to enter NICE Road. Meanwhile, the BMTC bus, driven in a reckless manner, hit the bike and ran over the duo. Passersby caught the driver and handed him over to the police.

In another accident, two men were killed after a speeding canter hit their bike on Devanahalli Road. The victims are Rakesh and Pratap, residents of Doddaballapur town.

The police said that the accident happened in the early hours when the duo was going to attend a family function. The canter, which was heading towards Hoskote, hit the bike and both were killed on the spot. The canter driver escaped soon after the mishap. Devanahalli traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem.

