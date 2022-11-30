Home Cities Bengaluru

Discussion to settle marital dispute ends in murder in Bengaluru

On Monday, Muskan, her brothers Syed Faisal, Sultan, and a relative Azmath came to Javed’s house to discuss the issue.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A heated discussion to settle a marital dispute ended in the murder of a man in JJ Nagar police station limits on Monday. The deceased is Humayan while his brother Javed was injured.  

The police said Javed and his wife Muskan had a marital discord and were separated. Elders from both families had held meetings to settle the issue but it was not sorted. On Monday, Muskan, her brothers Syed Faisal, Sultan, and a relative Azmath came to Javed’s house to discuss the issue.

“There was an argument and the accused attacked Javed with lethal weapons. Humayun, who intervened, was punched in his chest by Faisal and he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. We have arrested the accused and booked them for murder and attempt to murder,” the police said.

