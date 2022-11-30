Filmy story: Digital board game 'ODO' for learning Karnataka culture through movies

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Many of us might know that one person who knows multiple languages. And that comes from the love of cinema. Tapping that, Madan Kumar has developed an app called ODO, which is an online board game.

Kumar’s aim for the app is to make it easier for people to learn the language in a fun way. Some of the movies that are listed are Badava Rascal, Humble Politician Nograj, U-Turn to name a few.

Kumar loves movies and is a strong believer that nothing is difficult until and unless there is a right way of doing it.

“I can speak all the South Indian languages and am self-taught. My knowledge of languages is mostly from watching movies. I picked languages through dialogues. I know so many people who learn Tamil from Rajanikanth movies,” says Kumar with a laugh. While this is the second version of the game, the first version was about a simple word-making game.

The other reason Kumar is using movie references is to make people aware of Kannada movies.

“It is good to see so many Kannada movies getting recognition nationally. There are many other good movies in addition to KGF and Kantara. I want people to know more about it. And as Indians we love movies, I feel it’s easier for us to make something new through movies. Initially, we started with old movies, but now we have expanded their database to 800 movies. So every day, there are new scenes or dialogues from the movie,” he adds.

