'Huge pressure, appoint BLOs': Palike workers in Bengaluru to EC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Workers Union has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to appoint Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as this may ease the pressure from the Palike’s revenue officials.

Addressing a press conference in the city, the president of the association Amruth Raj said that since the beginning of the election process, the workload on the officials has increased. He also said that the officials are being paid very less.

Raj claimed that the signatures of BBMP officials were forged and it was not appropriate to arrest the revenue officials as per the Representation of the Public Act based on a complaint filed by the BBMP.“Action should be taken against Chilume NGO. The BBMP officials are ready for a probe by the police and the Chief Electoral Officer. Do not torture BBMP revenue officials mentally,” said Raj.

Senior advocate Srinivas said that as per the Representation of Public Act, the BBMP cannot file a complaint.

It is the Chief Electoral Officer who should file a complaint. The legal process is not being followed,” he alleged. “Chilume organisation BLOs have committed an illegal act by making fake identity cards. Instead of taking action against them, the BBMP is cracking down on its revenue officers,” the lawyer said.

